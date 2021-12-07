Home>>
Over 2.56 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 16:49, December 07, 2021
A medical worker administers a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine to a local resident at a temporary vaccination site in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
BEIJING, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- Over 2.56 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Monday, data from the National Health Commission showed Tuesday.
