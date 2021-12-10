China to take necessary measures if U.S. bans imports from Xinjiang: MOC

Xinhua) 08:22, December 10, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposes the United States' plan to ban imports of products from China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, and will take necessary measures to protect its lawful rights and interests, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said on Thursday.

The U.S. plan to ban imports of products from Xinjiang through domestic legislation and in the name of human rights is an act of unilateralism, protectionism and bullying, MOC spokesperson Gao Feng told a press briefing.

Its decision, which disregards the facts, goes entirely against the principles of the World Trade Organization, seriously undermines international economic and trade order as well as free trade rules, and will gravely hurt the interests of enterprises and consumers from both countries, Gao said.

The sanction will severely damage the fundamental human rights of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang, such as the right to subsistence and development, Gao said, warning that the decision will also exacerbate the strain on the global supply chain and affect global economic recovery.

