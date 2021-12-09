China's Xinjiang invests 400 million yuan in preschool education

Xinhua) 16:42, December 09, 2021

URUMQI, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has pooled significantly in education in recent years, among which over 400 million yuan (about 63 million U.S. dollars) has been invested in preschool education this year.

The figure was made public at a press conference held on Wednesday.

The funds have been used to build new kindergartens, and renovate and expand kindergartens across the region, according to Hellat, host of the press conference.

"In recent years, Xinjiang has continuously increased investment in education and carried out educational projects to benefit the residents. Free three-year preschool education covers all rural areas of the region," said Hellat.

By the end of 2020, the gross enrollment rate of preschool education in Xinjiang had exceeded 98 percent, ranking among the top nationwide.

