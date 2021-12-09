China's Xinjiang sees steady growth in new energy power generation

URUMQI, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region posted double-digit growth in new energy power generation in the first 10 months of this year amid efforts to improve its energy mix and fight pollution.

Xinjiang's solar and wind power generation capacity grew by 22 percent and 25.3 percent year on year to 15.9 billion kilowatt-hours and 47 billion kilowatt-hours, respectively, in the January-October period.

During this period, the region's installed power generating capacity reached 105 million kilowatts. Of which, the installed capacity of solar power generation logged 12.4 million kilowatts, accounting for 11.8 percent of the total, while that of wind power was 23.7 million kilowatts, accounting for 22.6 percent of the total.

The region's utilization rate of its solar and wind power generating capacity hit 98.3 percent and 92.4 percent during the period, up 2.9 percentage points and 3 percentage points from a year ago.

