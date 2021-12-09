China, U.S. should adopt "live and let live" approach in governance, says scholar

Xinhua) 16:29, December 09, 2021

SINGAPORE, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- China and the United States should adopt a "live and let live" approach in governance which would solve a major issue in bilateral relations, said a distinguished fellow at the Asia Research Institute of the National University of Singapore.

Kishore Mahbubani aired the view while virtually addressing A Dialogue on Democracy hosted by the China Public Diplomacy Association in Beijing on Dec. 2, local Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao reported recently.

To ease contention between the United States and China, both sides should acknowledge that the American political system works very well for America, and the Chinese political system works very well for China, Mahbubani said.

"Just live and let live in the areas of governance, you can take away a major sore point in U.S.-China relations, and you can create a better and safer and less dangerous world," he said.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)