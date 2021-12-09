U.S.-listed Chinese firms trade mostly lower

Xinhua) 08:26, December 09, 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- U.S.-listed Chinese companies traded mostly lower on Wednesday with seven of the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index ending the day on a downbeat note.

Shares of NetEase and Bilibili slipped 1.46 percent and 1.05 percent, respectively, leading the laggards in the top 10 stocks in the index.

Shares of NIO and XPeng advanced 5.83 percent and 1.01 percent, respectively, leading the gainers in the top 10 stocks.

U.S. stocks finished higher on Wednesday as investors are assessing the impact of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 35.32 points, or 0.10 percent, to 35,754.75. The S&P 500 was up 14.46 points, or 0.31 percent, to 4,701.21. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 100.07 points, or 0.64 percent, to 15,786.99.

The Cboe Volatility Index, widely considered as the best fear gauge in the stock market, dipped 9.09 percent to 19.9.

As of Tuesday, the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index, which is designed to track the performance of the 50 largest Chinese companies listed on U.S. exchanges by total market cap, stood at 3,181.77, marking a 5.5-percent loss for the month-to-date returns and a 39.1-percent slide for the year-to-date returns.

