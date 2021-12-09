Guangdong forms China's largest fuel cell vehicle industry cluster

Photo taken on Oct. 19, 2020 shows a hydrogen fuel-cell drone exhibited during the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Hydrogen Industry Conference in Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

GUANGZHOU, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- South China's Guangdong Province has attracted more than 300 hydrogen energy enterprises with the total value of its hydrogen energy industry surpassing 10 billion yuan (about 1.57 billion U.S. dollars), local authorities said Wednesday.

The province is taking the lead in China's burgeoning fuel cell-powered vehicle industry and has formed the country's largest fuel cell vehicle industry cluster, according to data released Wednesday during the UNDP Hydrogen Industry Conference 2021 in Guangdong's Foshan City.

The province is a major automobile manufacturing base in China and has strived to develop the eco-friendly fuel cell vehicle industry over the years.

Guangdong currently has 39 hydrogenation stations while 10 more are under construction, making the province rank first nationwide in terms of the number of stations.

