10 rescued, 2 missing after merchant ship sinks in Guangdong

Xinhua) 09:15, December 03, 2021

GUANGZHOU, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- Ten people have been rescued and two others remain missing after a merchant ship sank in south China's Guangdong Province Thursday morning.

A distress call was received at 10:24 a.m., following which six fishing boats operating in the area were immediately mobilized for rescue, while two law enforcement vessels were dispatched, according to the Maoming city's marine law enforcement authority.

Those rescued are reportedly in stable condition and the search for the missing is still underway.

