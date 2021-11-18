We Are China

Farmers harvest sugar canes in south China's Guangdong

Xinhua) 16:15, November 18, 2021

Farmers harvest sugar canes in Xinsheng Village of Wengyuan County, Shaoguan City, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Farmers harvest sugar canes in Xinsheng Village of Wengyuan County, Shaoguan City, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A farmer harvests sugar canes in Xinsheng Village of Wengyuan County, Shaoguan City, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Farmers harvest sugar canes in Xinsheng Village of Wengyuan County, Shaoguan City, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Aerial photo shows farmers harvesting sugar canes in Xinsheng Village of Wengyuan County, Shaoguan City, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A farmer harvests sugar canes in Xinsheng Village of Wengyuan County, Shaoguan City, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Aerial photo shows a farmer carrying sugar canes onto a truck in Xinsheng Village of Wengyuan County, Shaoguan City, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)