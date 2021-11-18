China's Wengyuan County develops online orchid business

Xinhua) 08:32, November 18, 2021

A woman promotes orchid through livestreaming at Wengyuan County, a county famous for its orchid planting industry, in Shaoguan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 17, 2021. Wengyuan has been actively developing online orchid business in recent years. The county's online sales volume of orchid reached 600 million yuan (about 94.1 million U.S. dollars) in 2020. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

