Toy production value of Chenghai hits over 9 bln yuan in first three quarters of 2021

Xinhua) 10:39, December 03, 2021

Toys are displayed at a toy company in Chenghai District of Shantou City, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 2, 2021. Chenghai District in the city of Shantou is dubbed "the capital of toys in China" as the toy industry continues to flourish in this coastal region and a complete industrial chain has been formed. To overcome the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the toy industry, the local authorities have been actively supporting the upgrading of the toy industry and helping enterprises build sales platforms as well as open up new sales channels. In the first three quarters of 2021, the toy production value of Chenghai hit 9.296 billion yuan (about 1.4 billion U.S. dollars) and from January to July this year, the district has exported toys worth 2.738 billion yuan, accounting for 56.64 percent of the district's total exports. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Toys are displayed at a cultural and tourism industrial park in Chenghai District of Shantou City, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 1, 2021.

Toys are displayed at a toy company in Chenghai District of Shantou City, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 2, 2021.

A visitor buys toy drones at a cultural and tourism industrial park in Chenghai District of Shantou City, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 1, 2021.

A staff member arranges toys for display at a cultural and tourism industrial park in Chenghai District of Shantou City, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 1, 2021.

A worker checks the quality of a toy at a toy company in Chenghai District of Shantou City, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 2, 2021.

Toys are displayed at a cultural and tourism industrial park in Chenghai District of Shantou City, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 1, 2021.

A staff member shows an online toy exhibition hall in Chenghai District of Shantou City, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 2, 2021.

A social media influencer promotes toys via livestreaming in Chenghai District of Shantou City, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 2, 2021.

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 1, 2021 shows the logistics zone of a toy cultural and tourism industrial park in Chenghai District of Shantou City, south China's Guangdong Province.

A worker checks equipment at a manufacturer in Shantou City, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 2, 2021.

A factory producing toy bricks is pictured in Shantou City, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 2, 2021.

