China to strengthen textbook compilations for better vocational education

Xinhua) 09:06, December 09, 2021

A competitor participates in the contest of automotive painting during a vocational skills competition in Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 23, 2021. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

BEIJING, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese education institutions will compile about 10,000 sets of national-level textbooks on vocational education during the country's 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), said a statement issued by the Ministry of Education Wednesday.

The new textbooks should focus on industrial upgrading and digital transformation to satisfy the changing demand for technical personnel, the statement said.

The document also encouraged vocational schools to join hands with high-level universities, scientific research institutions, and leading enterprises to compile textbooks.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)