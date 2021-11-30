China's spending on education hits 5 trln yuan in 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's spending on education totaled 5.3 trillion yuan (831.3 billion U.S. dollars) in 2020, up 5.69 percent from the previous year, the Ministry of Education said on Tuesday.

Fiscal spending on the sector grew 7.15 percent year on year to around 4.3 trillion yuan in 2020, said the ministry, noting that the amount was 4.22 percent of China's GDP in the year.

With the figure, China's fiscal spending on education had accounted for no less than 4 percent of GDP for nine consecutive years.

