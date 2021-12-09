Xi sends congratulatory letter to 2021 South-South Human Rights Forum

December 09, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the 2021 South-South Human Rights Forum, which opened in Beijing on Wednesday.

Noting that human rights are a symbol of human civilization progress, Xi said putting people first and taking people's longing for a better life as the goal is the responsibility of all countries.

The Communist Party of China has always been a political party that respects and protects human rights, he stressed, adding that China stays committed to a people-centered approach, puts people's interests front and center, advances human rights through development and promotes whole-process people's democracy, he said.

China's human rights cause has made remarkable achievements, and the Chinese people now have a greater sense of gains, happiness and security in terms of human rights protection, Xi said.

Practices of human rights are varied, and countries around the world should and can choose the development path of human rights that suits their own national conditions, he added.

"China is willing to work with all developing countries to carry forward the common values of humanity, practice true multilateralism and contribute wisdom and strength to the sound development of the international human rights cause," he said.

The 2021 South-South Human Rights Forum, themed "putting people first and global human rights governance," is jointly hosted by China's State Council Information Office and the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

