Xi sends congratulatory letter to 2021 South-South Human Rights Forum
(Xinhua) 16:28, December 08, 2021
BEIJING, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the 2021 South-South Human Rights Forum, which opened in Beijing on Wednesday.
