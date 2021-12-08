Home>>
Book of Xi's discourses on safeguarding human rights published
BEIJING, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- A book of extracts from Chinese President Xi Jinping's discourses on respecting and protecting human rights has been published by the Central Party Literature Press and distributed across the country.
The book, featuring nine themes, includes 335 discourses extracted from over 160 reports, speeches, congratulatory letters and instructions by Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission.
The discourses date from Nov. 15, 2012 to Oct. 30, 2021. Many of them are being published for the first time.
