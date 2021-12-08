Global tropical agriproduct trade fair set for Hainan

Xinhua) 16:41, December 08, 2021

HAIKOU, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- An international agricultural trade fair for tropical products is scheduled to kick off from Dec. 16 to Dec. 19 in Haikou, the capital city of south China's resort island Hainan, local authorities said Wednesday.

Covering an area of around 100,000 square meters, the 2021 China (Hainan) International Winter Trade Fair For Tropical Agricultural Products has attracted nearly 2,000 enterprises from 21 provinces in China and participants from 15 countries and regions, said a press conference of the provincial information office.

Exhibits of the four-day event will focus on fruits and vegetables, grain and oil, aquatic products, and cross-border e-commerce.

"We will strive to build the fair into a significant platform to showcase agricultural brands, promote tropical agricultural products trading, and strengthen agricultural exchanges and cooperation," said He Qiongmei, head of the provincial department of agriculture and rural affairs.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)