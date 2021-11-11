China strives to prevent stubble burning in agricultural areas

Xinhua) 09:23, November 11, 2021

HOHHOT, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- As harvesting comes to an end in agricultural fields in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, stubble burning has once again emerged as a major cause of concern.

According to the regional agriculture and animal husbandry department, the central government has appropriated 186 million yuan (29 million U.S. dollars) this year to support 23 agricultural counties in the region to carry out comprehensive utilization projects to make use of the leftover stubble in fields.

Local farmers usually burn the stubble in fields after harvesting. The smoke emitted from the stubble-burning becomes a major source of air pollution in this season.

Li Xiangqian, an official with the department, said the funding will be used to subsidize the purchase of machinery and equipment such as straw crushing machinery, collection and bundling equipment and biomass energy facilities.

Li said the regional government promotes converting the stubble into feed, fertilizer and biomass energy.

He said the stubble management and treatment efforts are not only for pollution prevention but also for improving the rural living environment and the utilization of clean energy in the rural and pastoral areas of Inner Mongolia.

Inner Mongolia has led China's provincial-level regions in the outputs of milk, mutton, fluff materials, grass and beef. It sends out 12.5 million tonnes of grain, 5 million tonnes of milk and 1.5 million tonnes of meat every year.

