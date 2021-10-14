We Are China

Technologies empower Xinjiang's cotton harvest

(People's Daily App) 11:13, October 14, 2021

Northwest China's Xinjiang comes into the cotton harvest season.

Most areas in northern Xinjiang have begun cotton-picking by machines.

Xinjiang is the largest cotton planting area in China.

Its cotton output reached 5.16 million tons in 2020.

More cotton farmers in Xinjiang start using machines, making mass planting, smart field management and quick harvesting possible.

Official data shows the mechanical cotton-picking rate in Xinjiang reached 75% in 2020.

