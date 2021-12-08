Poeple's daily life at relocation site in Guangxi

Xinhua) 15:00, December 08, 2021

Two senior residents accompany their granddaughters on the way to a ballet traning center at Chang'an Township of Rong'an County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 15, 2021. The Rongkang community is a relocation site for poverty alleviation. Residents live a peaceful and contented life here. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

