Poeple's daily life at relocation site in Guangxi
(Xinhua) 15:00, December 08, 2021
Two senior residents accompany their granddaughters on the way to a ballet traning center at Chang'an Township of Rong'an County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 15, 2021. The Rongkang community is a relocation site for poverty alleviation. Residents live a peaceful and contented life here. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)
