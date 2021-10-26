Never too old to shine

(China Daily) 13:23, October 26, 2021

Wang exercises in a fitness room in Beijing on Aug 20. WANG WEI/CCTV

When Wang Deshun made waves in the fashion industry as a male model in his late 70s, many figured he had reached his apex. However, the 85-year-old showed them he's still flying.

The white-bearded Wang took flight in Beijing's Miyun district in a SW100 light aircraft on Aug 17. During the course of the flight, he completed turns and climbs on his own, becoming the oldest person to undertake flight training in China.

His physical stats proved sufficient to apply for a flight license due to his many years of exercise. At Miyun Airport in Beijing, he was guided by a professional team that drew up a customized training plan for him.

"I've been dreaming of flying for more than 50 years, so I thought I should learn. I thought I could do this," Wang said.

"It's never too old to pursue your dream," he added. "Age has never been a hurdle. Just do it."

