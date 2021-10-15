Village granny's fancy lifestyle

(People's Daily App) 17:13, October 15, 2021

She shows coral pink nails to the camera.

“Do I not look 97?” says Mrs Song, a villager living it large in Huji, Gaotang county, Liaocheng city, Shandong Province. “Age is just a number. I'm always 18.”

Thursday is Double Ninth, or Chongyang Festival. Chinese traditionally show their love for the elderly on the ninth day of the ninth month of the lunar Chinese calendar, which falls on October 14 this year.

(Video source: Kwai)

