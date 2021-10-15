Home>>
Village granny's fancy lifestyle
(People's Daily App) 17:13, October 15, 2021
She shows coral pink nails to the camera.
“Do I not look 97?” says Mrs Song, a villager living it large in Huji, Gaotang county, Liaocheng city, Shandong Province. “Age is just a number. I'm always 18.”
Thursday is Double Ninth, or Chongyang Festival. Chinese traditionally show their love for the elderly on the ninth day of the ninth month of the lunar Chinese calendar, which falls on October 14 this year.
(Video source: Kwai)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- China launches campaign to make smart devices more friendly to seniors
- Chinese cities actively adapt home environment for safety, comfort of the elderly
- China develops community-based home care services for elderly
- Town in Shanghai builds mutual-assistance elderly care facilities to improve the lives of senior residents
- China's elderly embrace big tech, senior-friendly products
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.