China urges Japan to show deeper remorse for history of aggression
A high-profile visit to the Yasukuni Shrine by a group of Japanese politicians exactly 80 years after the Pearl Harbor attack showed Japan’s wrong attitude to its history of aggression, China said on Tuesday “China firmly opposes this,” said Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson said Zhao Lijian on Tuesday. He urged Japan to “abide by the principles established in the four political documents, face up to and show deep remorse over its history of aggression, make a clean break with militarism and win the trust of its Asian neighbors and the international community through concrete actions.”
