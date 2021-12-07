China, Somalia ink deal to modernize media institutions

Xinhua) 08:29, December 07, 2021

MOGADISHU, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese embassy in Somalia on Monday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Information to modernize media institutions in the country.

The MoU which was signed by the Chinese Ambassador to Somalia Fei Shengchao and Osman Dubbe, Somali Minister for Information outlines several projects on repairing and equipping Radio Mogadishu, National Theater and Somali National News Agency (SONNA).

Dubbe said that the MoU was crucial for the two countries' bilateral relations and paved the way for further cooperation in the future.

"This MoU is the starting point for further cooperation between Somalia and China, the pilot projects like repairing Radio Mogadishu studios, lighting and sounding system of National Theater and SONNA related issues," he said according to a statement issued after the meeting.

The National Theater was built by the Chinese in 1967 with 1,200 seats. But it was among the key government institutions damaged during the civil war starting in the 1990s.

The Chinese government has developed various projects in Somalia including the national stadium, Banadir hospital and north-south highway.

China and Somalia have established diplomatic relations on December 14, 1960.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)