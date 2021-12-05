In pics: Seasky International Light Show in Ontario, Canada
Visitors view light installations during the Seasky International Light Show in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, on Dec. 4, 2021. Featuring over 30 magical LED light installations on a 1.2-kilometer illuminated trail, the lantern and light show will be open from Nov. 18, 2021 to Feb. 27, 2022. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
The light installation "Panda Park" is seen during the Seasky International Light Show in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, on Dec. 4, 2021. Featuring over 30 magical LED light installations on a 1.2-kilometer illuminated trail, the lantern and light show will be open from Nov. 18, 2021 to Feb. 27, 2022. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
The light installation "Frog Prince" is seen during the Seasky International Light Show in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, on Dec. 4, 2021. Featuring over 30 magical LED light installations on a 1.2-kilometer illuminated trail, the lantern and light show will be open from Nov. 18, 2021 to Feb. 27, 2022. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
