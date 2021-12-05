In pics: Seasky International Light Show in Ontario, Canada

Xinhua) 15:30, December 05, 2021

Visitors view light installations during the Seasky International Light Show in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, on Dec. 4, 2021. Featuring over 30 magical LED light installations on a 1.2-kilometer illuminated trail, the lantern and light show will be open from Nov. 18, 2021 to Feb. 27, 2022. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Visitors view light installations during the Seasky International Light Show in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, on Dec. 4, 2021. Featuring over 30 magical LED light installations on a 1.2-kilometer illuminated trail, the lantern and light show will be open from Nov. 18, 2021 to Feb. 27, 2022. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Visitors view light installations during the Seasky International Light Show in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, on Dec. 4, 2021. Featuring over 30 magical LED light installations on a 1.2-kilometer illuminated trail, the lantern and light show will be open from Nov. 18, 2021 to Feb. 27, 2022. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Visitors view light installations during the Seasky International Light Show in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, on Dec. 4, 2021. Featuring over 30 magical LED light installations on a 1.2-kilometer illuminated trail, the lantern and light show will be open from Nov. 18, 2021 to Feb. 27, 2022. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Visitors view light installations during the Seasky International Light Show in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, on Dec. 4, 2021. Featuring over 30 magical LED light installations on a 1.2-kilometer illuminated trail, the lantern and light show will be open from Nov. 18, 2021 to Feb. 27, 2022. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Visitors view light installations during the Seasky International Light Show in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, on Dec. 4, 2021. Featuring over 30 magical LED light installations on a 1.2-kilometer illuminated trail, the lantern and light show will be open from Nov. 18, 2021 to Feb. 27, 2022. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Visitors view light installations during the Seasky International Light Show in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, on Dec. 4, 2021. Featuring over 30 magical LED light installations on a 1.2-kilometer illuminated trail, the lantern and light show will be open from Nov. 18, 2021 to Feb. 27, 2022. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

The light installation "Panda Park" is seen during the Seasky International Light Show in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, on Dec. 4, 2021. Featuring over 30 magical LED light installations on a 1.2-kilometer illuminated trail, the lantern and light show will be open from Nov. 18, 2021 to Feb. 27, 2022. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

The light installation "Frog Prince" is seen during the Seasky International Light Show in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, on Dec. 4, 2021. Featuring over 30 magical LED light installations on a 1.2-kilometer illuminated trail, the lantern and light show will be open from Nov. 18, 2021 to Feb. 27, 2022. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)