Imagine Picasso immersive exhibition held in Vancouver
(Xinhua) 08:36, October 27, 2021
A person attends a preview of the Imagine Picasso immersive exhibition in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Oct. 26, 2021. Unleashed from frames to inhabit the space in a continuous flow, more than 200 of Picasso's works are projected at the Imagine Picasso immersive exhibition, which will run in Vancouver from Oct. 27, 2021 until Jan. 8. 2022. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
