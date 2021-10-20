Home>>
Residents in Ontario start to decorate houses for upcoming Halloween
(Xinhua) 10:37, October 20, 2021
Halloween decorations are seen in front of a house in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, on Oct. 19, 2021. Some residents in Ontario started to decorate their houses for the upcoming Halloween. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.