Snowfall hits southern Ontario, Canada

Xinhua) 09:54, November 29, 2021

People walk in the snow during a snowy day in a park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Nov. 28, 2021. A snowfall hit much of southern Ontario on Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A man walks on a street during a snowy day in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Nov. 28, 2021. A snowfall hit much of southern Ontario on Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People play in the snow during a snowy day in a park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Nov. 28, 2021. A snowfall hit much of southern Ontario on Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A woman skis on a street during a snowy day in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Nov. 28, 2021. A snowfall hit much of southern Ontario on Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A woman builds a snowman during a snowy day in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Nov. 28, 2021. A snowfall hit much of southern Ontario on Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 28, 2021 shows the snow scenery in a park in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. A snowfall hit much of southern Ontario on Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

