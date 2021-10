People visit Art Toronto 2021 at Metro Toronto Convention Center in Canada

Xinhua) 14:44, October 30, 2021

People visit the Art Toronto 2021 at the Metro Toronto Convention Center in Toronto, Canada, on Oct. 29, 2021. With participation of over 60 galleries focusing on contemporary art, the art fair kicked off on Friday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)