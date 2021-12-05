Fighter bombers receive pre-flight checks

China Military Online) 13:41, December 05, 2021

Fighter bombers attached to a naval aviation brigade under the PLA Eastern Theater Command receive pre-flight inspections in the aircraft hangar prior to a night flight training exercise on November 25, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ge Shuwei)

