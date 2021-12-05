Home>>
Putin, Biden to hold online meeting on Tuesday
(Xinhua) 09:45, December 05, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet at the Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland, June 16, 2021. (Denis Balibouse/Pool via Xinhua)
MOSCOW, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden will have a videoconference on Tuesday, RIA Novosti news agency reported Saturday, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
According to Peskov, the presidents will hold talks on Tuesday evening.
"The presidents will decide on their own," he said when asked how long the talks would last.
It is reported that the presidents would discuss Ukraine and several other issues.
