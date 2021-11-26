Biden's China strategy stirs concern at home and abroad: Business Insider

Xinhua) 16:36, November 26, 2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- The foreign-policy strategy by U.S. President Joe Biden's administration, which prioritizes contest with China, is running into "angst" at home and abroad, Business Insider has said.

In an article published Wednesday, the U.S. media outlet said that the Biden administration has made clear that it wants to "focus on competition with China" and "reduce the U.S. footprint in theaters seen as less vital to U.S. interests."

Washington's moves in the Middle East, such as withdrawing from Afghanistan, planning to remove combat troops from Iraq and scaling back elsewhere, have prompted allies and partners to "seek reassurances about the U.S. support for their security," it said.

These moves are part of a broader effort to ensure the U.S. military's global presence "is correctly sized and supports strategy," informed by a Pentagon review, the article said, adding that such moves "have already caused concern overseas."

The administration is caught in a dilemma as it tries "to develop a more disciplined foreign-policy strategy" while heading toward "a hazily defined, global contest with China," it said, quoting Stephen Wertheim, a historian and senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

