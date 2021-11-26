Home>>
Biden takes conflicting steps in treating China as adversary and partner: NYT
(Xinhua) 15:27, November 26, 2021
NEW YORK, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is taking conflicting steps in developing relations with Beijing, trying to pull a trade-off between treating China as an adversary and as a partner, The New York Times has commented.
In an opinion piece published recently, the media outlet pointed out that "Mr. Biden is trying to have it both ways," framing it as "wishful thinking" because "the two goals collide."
And for all the recent talk of better relations between Washington and Beijing, "the Biden administration is still not prioritizing cooperation," it said, adding "although it is only through far deeper cooperation that the United States can address what menaces Americans most."
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
