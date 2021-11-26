American murder suspect stands trial in China

HANGZHOU, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- Shadeed Abdulmateen, an American national charged with intentional homicide, appeared in court on Thursday in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province.

The first trial of the murder case took place at the Intermediate People's Court of Ningbo City.

Shadeed was charged by the Ningbo Municipal People's Procuratorate with the murder of a woman in Ningbo on June 14, 2021.

The victim, surnamed Chen, died on the scene at the age of 21.

Shadeed met Chen in 2019. He lied to Chen that he was divorced and single and then entered into a boyfriend-girlfriend relationship with her.

In May 2021, Chen told Shadeed she wanted to break up, but her request was met with opposition and verbal intimidation from the latter.

Shadeed asked Chen for a meeting near a bus stop in Ningbo on the evening of June 14, 2021, where he stabbed Chen in her neck and face with a folding knife, killing her. Shadeed then escaped from the scene.

The prosecutors and the defense of Shadeed presented relevant evidence to the court. A translator was hired by the court for Shadeed.

Both the prosecutors and Shadeed's defense, as well as the proxy of the victim's relatives, gave their respective full accounts. Shadeed also made his final statement.

The court has adjourned, with a judgment expected in due course.

Legislators, political advisors, members of the press and the public, and officials from the U.S. Consulate General in Shanghai were present at the hearing.

