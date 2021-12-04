Coronavirus infection rates in Italy on the rise

Xinhua) 14:13, December 04, 2021

A medical staff member works in a COVID-19 unit at a hospital in Bologna, Italy, on Dec. 3, 2021. Coronavirus infection rates in Italy are on the rise. Italy reported 17,030 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 5,077,445, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health. (Photo by Gianni Schicchi/Xinhua)

