How to create wonderful paintings with help of split paper
(People's Daily App) 15:17, December 03, 2021
Tearing a piece of paper, most people do so to dispose documents. But with a sparkle of creativity, the zigzag edge of split paper can be used to paint the outlines of landscapes naturally.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
