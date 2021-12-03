How to create wonderful paintings with help of split paper

(People's Daily App) 15:17, December 03, 2021

Tearing a piece of paper, most people do so to dispose documents. But with a sparkle of creativity, the zigzag edge of split paper can be used to paint the outlines of landscapes naturally.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

