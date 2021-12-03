Close cooperation, professionalism bodes well for Malaysia-China joint rail project progress: Malaysian official

Xinhua) 11:01, December 03, 2021

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- Professionalism and close cooperation of the China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) and its Malaysian partners in the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) bodes well for the megaproject, Malaysian Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong has said.

Wee commended on Thursday the CCCC for its five commitments to the project including environmental sustainability, safety, uplifting local talent, localization of supply chain and innovation, at a media event following the ECRL Press Conference and Document Handover Ceremony for Section C (Northern Alignment).

"With the good cooperation of the Chinese side of the CCCC especially, they honor whatever they promise," he said.

The ceremony is to mark the finalization of the route through Selangor state, taking into consideration environmental impact and the positive economic spillover effect the railway will have in the state.

Also present at the ceremony were Chief Minister of Selangor state Amirudin Shari, and the CCCC President Wang Haihuai who joined other officials at the event online.

Amirudin said the state and federal governments have agreed to the finalization of the route through the state, which will provide better economic, environmental and social benefits to it.

"In short, the Selangor government has embarked on the right option with regards to the implementation of the Northern Alignment, as it will provide greater achievements for the national rail network in the long term," he said.

For his part, Wang said the CCCC will continue to increase the localization rate in staffing and supply chain to ensure that the railway benefits the people of Malaysia by deploying the most experienced workforce, the most sophisticated technology, advanced equipment, stringent standards, and the highest quality services during project construction.

The company would continue to work closely with its local partners including project owner Malaysia Rail Link (MRL) to make the ECRL project a landmark infrastructure that symbolizes the collaboration between China and Malaysia.

The ECRL runs from Malaysia's largest transport hub Port Klang and travels across the peninsula to Kelantan state in northeastern Malaysia.

The rail link is expected to greatly enhance connectivity and bring more balanced growth to the country by connecting its underdeveloped regions on the East Coast to the economic heartland on the West Coast upon its completion.

