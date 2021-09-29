China demonstrates remarkable economic resilience: Malaysian FM

Xinhua)

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- China has shown exceptional economic resilience in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges, Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an event hosted by the Chinese embassy in Kuala Lumpur to mark the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China which falls on Oct. 1, Saifuddin said the country's dynamic leadership has allowed all its people to share the benefits of its national prosperity.

"The country has demonstrated remarkable economic resilience and development, marking a positive growth outlook at the world level," he said.

Saifuddin added that bilateral relations between both countries "have never been better" and thanked China for its contributions to Malaysia in the form of vaccines and other assistance.

"As the Chinese proverb says, 'true friendship is forged in difficulty.' Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, both countries obviously have faced too many tests. I am content that our bilateral relations have become stronger during this difficult time as we came to each other's aid," he said.

For his part, Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing said the year of 2021 is a significant milestone for China in having eliminated absolute poverty and celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CPC), among others.

He noted that China will supply some 2 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccines to the world, after having already provided more than 1.25 billion doses of finished and bulk vaccines to over 100 countries worldwide and the COVAX facility.

"Along this momentous journey during the past 72 years, China has kept forging ahead despite challenges and difficulties.

"Standing at this new starting point, China will stay committed to peace, development, cooperation and mutual benefit, expanding friendship and cooperation with other countries, and promoting a new type of international relations," he said.

