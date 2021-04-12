Diesel trains manufactured by China put into operation in Malaysia

Xinhua) 15:22, April 12, 2021

Malaysian Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong (L, front) takes a ride on the Diesel Multiple Unit train in Kota Bharu, the capital of Malaysia's northern Kelantan state, April 11, 2021. The Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) trains manufactured by China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) Zhuzhou Electric Locomotive Co., Ltd were launched into operations on Sunday, which will boost connectivity and facilitate travel in Malaysia's eastern coast area. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

KOTA BHARU, Malaysia, April 11 (Xinhua) -- The Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) trains manufactured by China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) Zhuzhou Electric Locomotive Co., Ltd were launched into operations on Sunday, which will boost connectivity and facilitate travel in Malaysia's eastern coast area.

Launching the trains into operations in Kota Bharu, the capital of Malaysian's northern Kelantan state, Malaysian Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong said the DMU is designed and manufactured specifically based on Malaysia's requirement.

The DMUs are more efficient and user-friendly than previous trains, bring faster and more comfortable travel experiences to passengers.

According to CRRC, the four-coach DMUs could run at a maximum speed of 120 km per hour. The trains are based on previous products the company has built for Malaysia and are specifically made for the non-electrified tracks in the east coast region of the Malaysian peninsula to lower the cost of investment in infrastructure.

CRRC also expects to create more job opportunities and to bring fresh impetus to Malaysia's railway industry through the operation of new trains.

