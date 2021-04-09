Malaysia-China joint train project sees 1st tunnel breakthrough

Xinhua) 16:08, April 09, 2021

PAKA, Malaysia, April 9 (Xinhua) -- The East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), Malaysia's mega rail project, jointly constructed with China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), saw on Friday the first tunnel breakthrough that happened here in Terengganu state.

The breakthrough ceremony of the 1.1-km long single-bored Paka tunnel was attended by officials and representatives of project owner Malaysia Rail Link and CCCC.

The ECRL runs from Malaysia's largest transport hub Port Klang and travels across the peninsula to Kelantan state in northeastern Malaysia, which is expected to greatly enhance connectivity and bring more balanced growth to the country by linking its less-developed region on the East Coast to the economic heartland on the West Coast upon its completion in 2026.

Malaysian Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong said earlier this week that the construction work of the ECRL "is in full swing" and is progressing at an "encouraging" rate of 21.39 percent as of March 2021.

The works at more than 300 locations will commence by year-end involving earthworks, bridge construction works as well as tunnel works which will drive the construction of the ECRL into its peak period, he said.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Bianji)