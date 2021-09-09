Malaysia-China joint train project steps up COVID-19 vaccination drive to ensure smooth progress

September 09, 2021

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- The East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), Malaysia's mega rail project jointly constructed with a Chinese contractor, has completed the vaccination of all its personnel with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccines.

The ECRL's main contractor China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) said Wednesday in a statement that all the staff are expected to be fully vaccinated by the end of September this year.

"This is to ensure the personnel actively working at its 164 priority locations, including the excavation works of 10 tunnels, are fully immunized and to ensure the steadfast progress of the national megaproject," it said.

Mohd Fauzi Hassan, person-in-charge from Qualitas Health Group, the healthcare organizer of this vaccination drive, said it is crucial for the project to vaccinate its own staff, as well as relevant subcontractors and suppliers.

"It is our honor to be able to participate in one of Malaysia's mega projects by vaccinating the workforce behind the ECRL project. It is crucial to vaccinate not only its own staff but also those of their subcontractors as well as suppliers, to ensure a safe working environment for all," he said.

The vaccination campaign was approved by the Public-Private Partnership COVID-19 Industry Immunization Program and carried out at the ECRL Dungun and Chukai Base Camps in Terengganu state, and the Pahang Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) in Pahang state in August and September.

Meanwhile, for employees within the Klang Valley, vaccinations were carried out earlier in July and August under the construction industry vaccination program at the CIDB Convention Center in Kuala Lumpur.

The ECRL runs from Malaysia's largest transport hub Port Klang and travels across the peninsula to Kelantan state in northeastern Malaysia.

The mega railway project is expected to greatly enhance connectivity and bring more balanced growth to the country, by linking its less-developed region on the East Coast to the economic heartland on the West Coast upon its completion in 2026.

