People receive Chinese COVID-19 vaccines in Chandpur, Bangladesh
(Xinhua) 10:04, September 09, 2021
A medical worker prepares a dose of the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine in Chandpur, Bangladesh, Sept. 7, 2021. (Xinhua)
