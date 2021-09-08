Nearly 2.12 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China

Xinhua

A medical worker inoculates an old woman with a dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Neikeng Town in Jinjiang City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 31, 2021. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)

BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 2.12 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China as of Tuesday, data from the National Health Commission showed Wednesday.

