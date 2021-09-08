Home>>
Nearly 2.12 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China
(Xinhua) 15:58, September 08, 2021
A medical worker inoculates an old woman with a dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Neikeng Town in Jinjiang City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 31, 2021. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)
BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 2.12 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China as of Tuesday, data from the National Health Commission showed Wednesday.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Nigerian virologist calls for science-based COVID-19 origins tracing
- U.S. intelligence report on COVID-19 origins questionable, says former Maldivian president
- Chinese mainland reports 19 new imported COVID-19 cases
- S. African students congress calls for science-based approach to trace origins of COVID-19
- Clinical trials underway on all China-developed COVID-19 vaccines
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.