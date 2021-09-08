Chinese mainland reports 19 new imported COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:14, September 08, 2021

Passengers arrive at Terminal 2 building of the Shanghai Pudong International Airport in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 24, 2020.(Xinhua/Ding Ting)

BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- Tuesday saw 19 imported COVID-19 cases newly reported on the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

Nine of them were reported in Yunnan, six in Shanghai, and four in Guangdong, said the commission, adding that one suspected case was newly reported in Shanghai, who had arrived from outside the mainland.

There were no new deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, it said.

A total of 8,523 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Tuesday. Among them, 7,905 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 618 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 95,083 by Tuesday, including 795 patients still receiving treatment.

A total of 89,652 patients had been discharged following recovery, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There was one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland on Tuesday.

Eleven asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. There were a total of 390 asymptomatic cases under medical observation on Tuesday, of whom 358 were imported.

By the end of Tuesday, 12,129 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 63 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 16047 cases, including 837 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,825 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 61 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,742 had been discharged in Taiwan.

