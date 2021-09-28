Chinese defense minister holds video talks with Malaysian counterpart
BEIJING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe spoke with Malaysia's Senior Minister of Defence Hishammuddin Hussein in a video call Monday.
As COVID-19 pandemic ravages the world, the global economy is struggling to recover, and the international order is undergoing profound change, Wei said.
Wei said China is willing to work with Malaysia to oppose hegemonism and power politics, strengthen communication and properly address differences on the South China Sea, and jointly uphold peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region.
He called on the two militaries to maintain high-level communication, promote cooperation-mechanism building, strengthen multilateral coordination and continuously enhance practical cooperation.
Hishammuddin expressed his gratitude to China for help in epidemic prevention.
He said Malaysia is willing to enhance exchanges and cooperation with China in the fight against COVID-19 and military affairs, and advance relations between the countries and their militaries.
Photos
Related Stories
- Malaysia-China joint train project steps up COVID-19 vaccination drive to ensure smooth progress
- Universities of China, Malaysia join hands to cultivate railway talents
- Interview: BRI cooperation to spearhead post-pandemic recovery, says Malaysian expert
- Diesel trains manufactured by China put into operation in Malaysia
- Malaysia-China joint train project sees 1st tunnel breakthrough
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.