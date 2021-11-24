China to donate another 1 mln Sinovac vaccines to Malaysia

Xinhua) 08:56, November 24, 2021

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- China will donate another 1 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine to Malaysia, The Malaysia Reserve reported Tuesday.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah was quoted as saying that China has so far donated 28 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine to ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries, among which 500,000 were for Malaysia.

On top of additional vaccines, China will also help ASEAN bolster its public health and pharmaceutical capabilities through the sharing of technology, expertise and intellectual property, the report said.

"This will help ASEAN strengthen its public health system and increase preparedness to address future health emergencies," Abdullah told a press conference after the virtual ASEAN-China Special Summit on Monday.

