Central gov't decides to institute advisers to Committee for Safeguarding National Security of Macao SAR

Xinhua) 10:33, December 03, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese central government has decided that the Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) shall have a national security affairs adviser and three national security technical advisers.

