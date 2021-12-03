Home>>
Central gov't decides to institute advisers to Committee for Safeguarding National Security of Macao SAR
(Xinhua) 10:33, December 03, 2021
BEIJING, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese central government has decided that the Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) shall have a national security affairs adviser and three national security technical advisers.
