Macao SAR hosts Chinese, Portuguese related cultural events

Xinhua) 14:23, November 19, 2021

MACAO, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) is hosting a series of events with the cultural elements of China and Portuguese-speaking countries in November and December, including a film panorama, art exhibitions and performances.

The "Encounter in Macao -- Arts and Cultural Festival between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries," the third of its kind, presents audiences with films from China and Portuguese-speaking countries with the theme of food, according to the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR, organizer of the events.

Audiences can have a taste of life from the big screen with stories telling the rough lives of film characters, depicting their different sentiments, or seeking the relationships between family and life.

The art exhibitions display works of 10 artists from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and 17 artists from Portuguese-speaking countries and regions featuring paintings, photography and sculptures, showcasing the frontier outlook of contemporary art in China and Portuguese-speaking countries and regions such as Portugal, Brazil and Angola.

A total of six troupes from Macao performed traditional songs and dances from Portugal, Brazil and other Portuguese-speaking countries and regions at the SAR's local communities.

In addition, the city's famous Portuguese-style historical buildings on Taipa Island offered free tours to mark its centenary, leading local residents to learn more about how Portuguese descendants used to live in Macao.

Ao Ieong U, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR government, said the events are aimed at building a platform and a bridge between the different civilizations of China and Portuguese-speaking countries in order to promote friendship, mutual understanding and common prosperity.

