"Hong Kong Health Code" system to be open for registration from Dec. 10

Alfred Sit (C), secretary for Innovation and Technology of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, attends a press conference for the "Hong Kong Health Code" system in Hong Kong, south China, Dec. 2, 2021.

HONG KONG, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- The "Hong Kong Health Code" system will be open for registration from 9:00 a.m. local time on Dec. 10, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government said on Thursday.

Members of the public can register for an account online from that time, and the "LeaveHomeSafe" mobile app 3.0 version will also be available for update on respective app stores at the same time, according to an online statement of the HKSAR government.

The "Hong Kong Health Code" facilitates quarantine-free travel between Guangdong, Macao and Hong Kong, which ensures that the users are not high-risk individuals during boundary crossings and would not impose additional risk to the anti-epidemic work in the Chinese mainland, and is beneficial to the joint prevention and control mechanism.

To support the latest anti-epidemic requirements for cross-boundary travels between Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, real-name registration is needed for the "Hong Kong Health Code."

Applicants of the "Hong Kong Health Code" are required to register personal information such as name, identity document number and date of issue, contact telephone number, residential address, etc, and upload Hong Kong residential address proof.

Upon successful registration, users of the "Hong Kong Health Code" can upload their visit records in the "LeaveHomeSafe" mobile app, as well as make a health declaration online.

The system will compare users' residential address and their visit records in the past 21 days with the lists of COVID-19 confirmed cases and close contacts to determine and issue to the users their own Red, Amber or Green "Hong Kong Health Code."

After the resumption of quarantine-free travel with Guangdong Province or Macao, only persons with a Green "Hong Kong Health Code" valid for the day and can fulfill other specific criteria can apply for code conversion to the "Yuekang Code" or the "Macao Health Code."

The standard of the Red, Amber and Green code of the "Hong Kong Health Code" is generally in line with those of the "YueKang Code" or the "Macao Health Code."

