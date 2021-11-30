59th annual session of Asian-African Legal Consultative Organization held in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- The 59th annual session of Asian-African Legal Consultative Organization (AALCO) kicked off in China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Monday.

Carrie Lam, chief executive of the HKSAR, said at the opening ceremony that successfully hosting internationally influential events of this kind is important for Hong Kong as an international legal and dispute resolution services center in the Asia-Pacific region.

It fully reflects the staunch national support for Hong Kong to preserve its existing legal system under the principle of "one country, two systems," and to strengthen and enhance its international competitiveness, Lam said.

Noting that the HKSAR has an abundance of legal and dispute resolution talents as well as a mature and robust legal system and legal infrastructure, she said Hong Kong is committed to fully harnessing the strength of its legal and dispute resolution services to promote related services with the member states of AALCO.

At the event, the establishment of the AALCO Hong Kong Regional Arbitration Center was officially announced, followed by an unveiling ceremony which marked a major milestone in the development and promotion of Hong Kong as an international legal and dispute resolution services hub.

The AALCO annual session, which will last till Wednesday, is attended online and offline by around 200 representatives from relevant countries and international organizations.

